Shakira’s New Statue Is Perfection

It’s anything but small and humble. Photo: STR/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

A statue of Shakira has been unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia — and much like her hips, we’re not lying. The 21.3-foot-tall bronze statue was created by artist Yino Márques, and features the singer in a position emulating her iconic “Hips Don’t Lie” belly dance. The singer shared photos from the statue’s unveiling, which was attended by her parents and the mayor of Barranquilla, on her Instagram. “It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially with my mother on her birthday,” she captioned the photos, adding, “This is too much for my little heart.” The plaque alongside the sculpture read in part, “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of children and humanity.”