Shecky Greene, Legendary Las Vegas Comedian, Dead at 97

Shecky Greene. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Shecky Greene, the legendary stand-up comedian best known for his lengthy tenure headlining in Las Vegas, has died at the age of 97. Greene died of natural causes at his Las Vegas home, his wife Miriam Musso Greene confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

After beginning his comedy career performing throughout the Midwest and New Orleans, Greene’s agent persuaded him to go to Las Vegas in 1954 to open for Dorothy Shay. The venue held over his act for 18 weeks, and soon enough Greene would become the main act — even headlining for Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas debut. He became a Vegas staple for decades, playing his final show in 2011 at the South Point Showroom.

In addition to Sin City’s stages, Greene was also a regular television presence in the 1960s and ‘70s, often appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Merv Griffin Show. He also racked up guest stints on ​​The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Laverne & Shirley, The A-Team, Roseanne, and Mad About You; and his film work included Splash, History of the World: Part I, and Tony Rome.

While debilitating panic attacks and stage fright would keep him away from the spotlight for years at a time, he made his return to the stage in 2009 after a six year absence. Greene was inducted into the National Comedy Hall of Fame in March of 2020.