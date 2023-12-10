Adam Driver Uses His SNL Monologue to Make His Christmas List

Adam Driver used his Saturday Night Live monologue to deliver his Christmas list to Santa Claus — who he assures us still watches the sketch show despite the fact that “he hasn’t liked it since Kattan left.” Mango on the nice list confirmed! Driver took to the piano (apparently still on hand from last week’s George Santos cold open), and used his “very big hands” to tickle the ivories while telling Santa exactly what he wants for Christmas this year. “Hey Santa, it’s me, Adam Driver, from the nice list…and also Girls,” he said, before going to ask for five pairs of chinos, a gingerbread house, and a wish that benefits us all: “You know those TikToks where it’s like those couples who do pranks on each other? Can you kill those people?” After laying out his grown-up Christmas list à la Amy Grant, Driver signed off, telling Kris Kringle, “I look forward to you breaking into my house.”

