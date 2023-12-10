You Do Not Want to Sit Next to Baby Adam Driver on a Plane

On this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Sarah Sherman played a new mom taking her baby on a flight for the first time. But when a fellow passenger asks how old her bundle of joy is, the camera cuts to Adam Driver’s head on the body of an infant, who gruffly answers, “I’m 11 months.” When his ears have trouble adjusting to the change in altitude, his mom offers up his iPad a.k.a. “the Peppa Pig device,” and naturally his mature features (head) catch their fellow travelers off guard. “I was worried he’d come out overcooked considering I was pregnant with him for two full years,” Sherman explains to a flight attendant, before saying he looks just like his father. “He looks like a father,” another passenger (Kenan Thompson) says. Baby Adam Driver goes on to spit up milk, try to fit his fist in his mouth, and engage in a game of peekaboo with his teddy bear — all of which terrorizes the passengers around him.

