Bowen Yang’s George Santos Was a “Scandal in the Wind”

Saturday Night Live broke out the “Hallelujah” piano for George Santos’s swan song. But rather than have Bowen Yang sing the Leonard Cohen classic like Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton (and subsequently Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump), his George Santos instead sang a spin on Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind.” A fitting choice being that he considers himself both a modern day Princess Diana and Marilyn Monroe. But the “proud gay thief” first took to his press conference to address the fact that he’s no longer “Congressman Santos,” now he’s just “regular old Professor, Major, General, Reverend, Astronaut Santos.” After calling on reporters by asking for credentials like name, routing number, mother’s maiden name, and childhood pet, Santos took to the keys to perform a tribute to himself, singing, “And it seems to me, I lived my life like a scandal in the wind.”

