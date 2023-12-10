Chloe Fineman Saved the Last Dance for Julia Stiles

Chloe Fineman stopped by the Weekend Update desk — or rather in front of it — to share the perfect sexy holiday gift. “The perfect holiday gift this year is the dance that Julia Stiles does at the end of the 2001 movie Save the Last Dance,” Fineman said, before shouting “Hit it!” and breaking into dance. Specifically, the dance that Julia Stiles does at the end of the 2001 movie Save the Last Dance. As she performs the “street ballet” that Stiles’s character Sara auditioned with, she explains the plot of Save the Last Dance to Colin Jost, who soon becomes invested, asking if Sara eventually gets into Julliard. “Yes!” the real Julia Stiles says, jumping into frame wearing the same outfit from the film, to finish the dance alongside Fineman.

