The Winners and Losers of SNL’s Christmas Awards

Saturday Night Live’s last show of 2023 leaned heavily on the holiday cheer, forgoing politics in the cold open to get right to the Christmas festivities, with their 95th Annual Christmas Awards. The awards show, hosted by “two people from the E! network you’ve never heard of” (Heidi Gardner and Bowen Yang), honored the following nominees and winners for their holiday excellence.

Most Disappointing Gift Given to a 10-Year-Old Boy

Grandad for “Monopoly: Frasier Edition”

WINNER: Gam Gam for “Clothes”

Aunt Shirley for “A Goat Has Been Donated to a Family in Your Name”

Most Unwelcome Uninvited Guest

Uncle Matt for “Huge Untrained Bullmastiff”

Sister In-Law Tanya for “COVID”

WINNER: Cousin Mike for “His New White Girlfriend”

But not every award makes the show, so Mario Lopez (Marcello Hernández) came out to highlight some of the winners from the technical awards, which included categories like “Most Ass Gingerbread House,” “Most Unevenly Lit Tree,” and “Most Dangerous Plug” — which was awarded posthumously.

And what awards show is complete without performances throughout, like a dad recreating his performance pretending to love his son’s gift, your fiancé’s mom Carly singing “Do You Hear What I Hear” with incorrect lyrics, and your visibly high cousin’s answer to, “Why does it smell like weed in the garage?”