The Cure for the Winter Blues? Being Fully Naked in New York City

It’s that time of year when the days are getting shorter and colder, and on this week’s Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang and Emma Stone sang a somber tune about that affecting their moods. But there’s one thing that can always cheer them up: “Riding on the back of a garbage truck fully naked in the middle of New York City.” Obviously. The somber song turns upbeat as we see the two of them doing just that, pixelated for the gods, and only wearing gloves “in case there’s sharp stuff in the trash.” But Yang and Stone aren’t the only ones with their “ass[es] flapping in the breeze.” Chloe Troast, Marcello Hernandez, Chloe Fineman, Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson, and Sarah Sherman also strip down on the streets of NYC – keeping the city running by working on a construction site, directing traffic, cleaning graffiti, and catching rats, all in the buff.

Related