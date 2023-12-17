Kate McKinnon Is a Self-Deprecating, Gift-Giving Mother on SNL

Kate McKinnon played a gift-giving mom on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and just like any mom on Christmas morning, McKinnon’s character was insistent that all of her carefully picked out presents to her family were trash. “It’s nothing. If you hate it you can return it, seriously,” she said as her daughters opened their gifts, before escalating to, “They’re not good and neither am I…I did my best, but my best is bad, put me in a home.” Meanwhile, far less stressed about the quality of his gifts is the father in the sketch (James Austin Johnson), who confidently gives his daughter’s boyfriends a book on how to pick up women and an “FML” hat. “Get it? FML, cause you’re with my daughter.” After her daughters insist that she let them open a gift without being so hard on herself, McKinnon’s character struggles to contain herself as they unwrap a family photo, but can’t stop herself from leaping up to throw them into the fire. But when it came time for her to open her own gift, she gushed, “Oh my god, I needed this. I love it so much,” as she unwrapped the exact sweater that she was already wearing.

Related