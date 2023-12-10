Olivia Rodrigo Helps Sell Tiny Bags on SNL

Following the lead of Succession shading “ludicrously capacious” bags, Saturday Night Live is hopping on the bandwagon, with Marcello Hernández and Ego Nwodim hawking “tiny ass bags.” “Does your big bag make you look like you’re always coming home from sleep-away camp or serving in the army?” Nwodim’s Maria José asks. She and Hernandez’s Rogelio go on to explain everything that their tiny bags can hold. “One AirPod, and that’s it,” or, “One Altoid, and that’s it,” for example. In addition to the little purses, host Adam Driver models a tiny hiking backpack and tiny luggage. “You don’t need to bring anything. What are you, a bell boy? There will be stuff there,” he advises. There’s something for everybody, just ask their associate Georgina, played by the episode’s musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, who shows off a carry-on bag “so small it can only fit your secrets.”

