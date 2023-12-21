12 Days of Succession Props Available for Auction

Photo: MAX

Succession did a lot of things right — hiring Nicholas Britell to compose its instantly delectable theme music and score the show, turning Mr. Darcy into the snivelling sycophant that is Tom Wambsgans, making Willa write the flop play Sands that bankrupts her sugar daddy. For all I can tell, the only thing that it did wrong was exclude that ludicrously capacious bag from its online auction of random Succession props. The bag in question belongs to one of Greg’s Tinder dates who he invited to a family event, only for Tom to eviserate her new money styling choice of massive designer purse. So, what is included on the auction block? For the fashion girlies, you can find a Proenza Schouler black crepe tank paired with matching leather square toe sandals and white wide leg slacks worn by Naomi Pierce. There’s that mascot costume Greg threw up in during the pilot. Tom’s “Prison Consultation Binder” for the time when the executive thought he would take the fall for the cruises fiasco. But, in the spirit of the seasons, we’ve prepared a little ditty, sung to the tune of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” to highlight the amazing offerings. Bidding ends January 13.

Used in the Season 2, Episode 3 episode “Hunting,” that same episode Logan invented the aforementioned game of humiliating his subordinates by making the little piggies fight over sausage, the original lot includes the plastic production sausages (4), a red boar tag seen on the animal killed earlier that day (1), and the production binder (1).

Logan died, so his failed presidential candidate son, Connor Roy, had to find a means to organize claims to the stuff the late CEO left behind in his Fifth Avenue townhouse. He figured each sibling could claim a sticker roll and tag their preferred objects with it. A useful item at your next bereavement?

Repping merch from the same Waystar division that called disappeared all those women on their cruises. This must be why they’re offloading the merch at bargain basement prices …

According to the description, production made these monstrosities. It does not explain why. All we know is the eyes of each have been cut out, and there’s no noticeable defects.

Another lot from the “Boar on the Floor” episode. Recreate corporate harassment and malfeasance with these fine items!

Carry them in your purse like K-pop photocards.

Favorite headline from Logan’s rag, the NY Globe: “‘Generous with your taxes, selfish in the sack!’ Jiménez ex tells all.”

If you close your eyes, clutch the five playbills, and say Sands three times fast, the play will materialize on real-life Broadway, and we can all experience the rapture that is Willa’s play.

Try the screwtop wine that offended Tom so. Information, Tom once said, it’s like a fine bottle of wine: “You store it, you hoard it, you’ve it for a special occasion and then you smash someone’s face with it.” Because this wine is reportedly shit, it must not meet the standards to use as a cudgel against your enemies.

Logan’s newspapers get another shoutout. This time, one of the headline’s is “Rot in Pieces,” with the letters RIP highlighted, reporting on the death of Bin Laden. TBH, the vibes of this lot is a little rancid, what with the other newspaper celebrating Brexit: “F**K EU, Europe!” Succession, always blurring the fine line between satire and reality.

Greg is once again peer pressured into doing drugs with Tom, this time on election day in Season 4. Fill these with your favorite substance, whatever will get you through January.

