No, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Never Got Married

Taylor Swift’s publicist wants DeuxMoi to do less. Late Thursday night, Tree Paine took to social media to criticize the Instagram celebrity gossip account for once again spreading a marriage rumor about Swift and ex Joe Alwyn. “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind,” Paine tweeted. “This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.” TL;DR? Toe never tied the knot.

Some Swifties have recently been reassessing Swift and Alwyn’s breakup timeline, thanks to Jack Antonoff’s raisin-filled reveal that Swift wrote and recorded “You’re Losing Me” in December 2021. But other fans aren’t happy with increased speculation about the relationship, with one taking the opportunity to criticize DeuxMoi for previously claiming that the couple had a secret pandemic wedding. The not-so-anonymous account responded by maintaining that Swift and Alwyn had a U.K. ceremony in 2020 or 2021 that was described “as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person.” “I have no reason to lie, I could give a shit what she does!!!!!” DeuxMoi wrote. “I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!” Apparently, this doubling-down was the final straw for Paine. Even after a long day of hanging out with Beyoncé’s publicist at the Renaissance film premiere in London, Paine made time to log on and defend her client. We can only wonder if this public callout will make it onto that DeuxMoi TV show…

