Every Glee Christmas Number, Ranked

A hallmark of any holiday album is covers of classic Christmas songs, and who does covers better than Glee? Okay, Kelly Clarkson. But coming in at a close second place has to be the cast of Glee, which released its fair share of holiday songs over its six-season run. Across four Christmas episodes and albums, Glee has put out around 40 Christmas songs, give or take, depending on what you consider a Christmas song. For example, “My Favorite Things” and “Love Child” (despite being performed with a nativity twist), don’t make the cut on this list. The show has taken on everyone from Mariah Carey to the Grinch, releasing holiday songs that range from brand new originals to classic religious hymns. The show’s fondness for the latter is particularly ironic given how many Christians hated Glee — but then again, public domain! Here, we rank all of the Christmas (and Hanukkah) songs performed on (or released by) Glee.

An original song and it doesn’t even appear in an episode? Pick a struggle! This song, which somehow sounds like it was written by ChatGPT a decade before ChatGPT was invented, is a duet between Will and Emma that appears only on Glee’s second Christmas album — aptly titled The Christmas Album Volume 2. While both Matthew Morrison and Jayma Mays independently have great voices (and slayed “Getting Married Today”), on this song those juxtaposing voices clash, resulting in a grating duet.

During a problematic It’s a Wonderful Life–inspired dream sequence in which Artie sees what McKinley would be like if he wasn’t in a wheelchair, Artie performs “Feliz Navidad” to show his adrift friends the magic of glee club. There is no explanation as to why he chose that song, nor does it work to set things right in this alternate reality — but it does give Kevin McHale the rare opportunity to dance. While his performance is great as always, the circumstances surrounding it are too bizarre to look past — even for Glee. But at least they didn’t let Lea Michele try to repurpose the Spanish she learned for her failed West Side Story audition.

Glee is known for mash-ups, so it’s shocking that this is the only Christmas mash-up they did, and it’s even more shocking how terrible it is. An assault to the ears, the song combines “Deck the Halls” with “Up on the Rooftop”, and there is simply way too much going on. Thankfully it didn’t make it into an actual episode, but with Pentatonix fresh on the scene they had to act fast, so they stuck this cacophony on their first Christmas album.

Tina, Marley, and Unique sang this song together to audition for the role of — you guessed it — Mary in the Christmas pageant. But it’s critical to note that the song was performed in the style of the disco/funk group Boney M., with our trio of potential Marys even wearing the same white fur coats featured in their original music video. Marley Rose and funk should not be in the same sentence.

In the episode itself, this song (inexplicably performed by k.d. lang rather than a member of the cast) plays in the background while Sue, dressed as the Grinch, steals Christmas. Naturally, the lyrics are changed to “You’re a mean one, Sue the Grinch” for the scene, while the original lyrics appear on the album version, where lang was joined by Matthew Morrison. Morrison pads out the song with exposition telling the story of the Grinch, during which he interchangeably uses both “he” and “she” pronouns to refer to the apparently nonbinary Grinch. Though one of Christmas’s best diss tracks, this cover doesn’t do it justice, and worst of all reminds us of Morrison in 2020’s The Grinch musical on NBC.

Considering that Rachel Berry is famously Jewish, it’s strange that this was the only time a Hanukkah song made it into the show — and Rachel wasn’t even the one singing it. The song was performed by Puck and his younger step-brother Jake on their quick holiday jaunt to California, and while there are some problematic undertones about their Jewish heritage helping them make it in Hollywood, it ultimately culminates with their divided family coming back together over dinner at Breadstix (where else?).

Though this song technically doesn’t appear in an episode, the glee club does hum it while Sue judges their Christmas tree decorating contest in season five — so it has that going for it. For the album, Matthew Morrison performs this rendition, which sadly makes it automatically lame. It’s not his fault, it’s Will Schuester’s vest’s fault.

Rory Flanagan, spending Christmas away from his family back home in Ireland, sings this somber Elvis Presley classic in the choir room for the rest of the glee club. Though beautifully sung by actor Damian McGinty (co-winner of The Glee Project’s first season), the solo is somewhat shoehorned into the episode and is largely detached from the plot. It also seems like a criminally missed opportunity not to have the Irish character lead the cast in a rendition of “Fairytale of New York”?

Yet another original Glee Christmas song, “Extraordinary Merry Christmas” isn’t necessarily great, but it’s an improvement over “Christmas Eve With You.” It’s much more poppy than Christmassy, putting it more in line with the show’s only successful original song, “Loser Like Me” — which feels right. Sung by Rachel and Blaine, it would be reasonable to describe the earworm as annoying, but it’s regrettably catchy enough to bump it up several spots on the list.

The boys of New Directions perform this Michael Bublé-esque, jazzy rendition of “Jingle Bells,” which is perfectly fine.

While working at a New York City mall as elves, Kurt, Santana, and Rachel sing this classic to occupy the growingly impatient crowd of children waiting for (a drunk) Santa Claus. It doesn’t work, and the crowd riots. And to be fair they might have a point. The downfall of this number is Kurt playing along on a tiny toy piano like Schroeder from the Peanuts, meaning the first thing we hear are unpleasant, clunky piano notes. Jimmy Fallon stopped doing those classroom instrument performances for a reason. Nevertheless, our three vocalists make a valiant attempt to try to redeem the song.

“The First Noel” (S4, E10)

Marley Rose (Melissa Benoist), sings this song to her mother (the school’s lunch lady) as her Christmas gift since they can’t afford presents. Being a member of the new class introduced in season four (and best known for being addicted to wearing ugly hats) Marley doesn’t have the star power of the original cast members. So while it’s a perfectly nice a cappella rendition, it’s not particularly memorable.

Brenda Lee? More like Brenda Glee. Speaking of Marley and her ugly hats, the bulk of this song is performed by the new New Directions — which kind of wastes a phenomenal Christmas song. With all due respect to those talented newbies, when I click on a song by “Glee Cast” I want to hear the OGs, especially for a group number like this.

Rachel sings Joni Mitchell’s somber, quasi-Christmas song in preparation for the glee club’s local television special, but Artie quickly deems it too depressing: “It makes me want to kill myself.” The performance is great, but there’s something about Lea Michele’s intense technical precision that makes me wonder if somebody else could have delivered a more delicate, vulnerable rendition of the wistful song? Where is Dianna Agron when you need her? Ryan Murphy would go on to double down on the song, later having Ben Platt also perform it on Netflix’s The Politician.

This one is all Artie’s, and Kevin McHale proved to be the perfect choice to take it on. It doesn’t try to do anything too fancy, just delivering a strong, beautifully arranged and sung rendition of the song. Would McHale also have killed Justin Bieber’s version where he turned it into a rap with Busta Rhymes? Of course, but let’s not be greedy.

Nobody is better at singing sadly than Rachel Berry, so who better to tackle this melancholy long-distance holiday anthem?

This song from How the Grinch Stole Christmas was perplexingly not released on any of the show’s Christmas albums, but was put out as a single. It also appeared, fittingly, in the episode where Sue stole Christmas. Performing all in unison as a Who-like choir, the song is an unexpected delight to the ear. They even changed the lyric, “Just as long as we have we” to “Just as long as we have glee.” Incredible, I’m always saying the same thing.

The girls of New Directions took this one, with Mercedes, Quinn, Rachel, Santana, and Tina taking turns with the solos — giving each of them a chance to shine. There’s nothing about this song to be dismayed about.

Bruce Springsteen’s version of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” is the perfect Christmas song for Finn and Puck to take on. As if that weren’t masculine enough as is, in the episode they perform it for Artie’s local TV special while dressed as Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in a nod to the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special.

The year was 2012 and the impending Mayan apocalypse was all the rage, so naturally it was written into Glee. With Brittany and Sam being the only two who subscribed to the conspiracy, Sam performed “Jingle Bell Rock” to Brittany before kneeling down and saying, “Here’s another rock,” to propose before the world ended. Wordplay from Chord Overstreet, an actor whose very name is wordplay? Sign me up.

Blaine and Kurt perform this as a part of the old-timey, black-and-white local TV special, with a big band vibe that perfectly fits the set. It’s a great cover, if not the most memorable of the bunch.

Santana was supposed to sing this song to convince the jewelry salesperson to lower the price of the earrings Finn was buying for Rachel, but it was unfortunately cut for time. Luckily the deleted scene, and album version, are readily available. I tried this once and was escorted out of a Zales.

Even though Kurt and Blaine aren’t together at the time, Kurt’s dad (newly diagnosed with prostate cancer) brings Blaine to New York to surprise Kurt at the Bryant Park ice skating rink. That’s where the two duet on “White Christmas,” in the style of Michael Bublé and Shania Twain. Bonus points for being a pivotal part of the Klaine timeline, and for Darren Criss and Chris Colfer’s ice-skating abilities.

Marley brings the whole (newbie-filled) glee club together to sing this song to thank Sue for helping her family, even though this is the last thing Sue would ever want. Speaking of Marley, guess what she’s wearing. That’s right, an ugly hat! While it’s tough to be merry without a lot of our favorite McKinley alums, it’s still hard to go wrong with a group performance of this classic. Especially when matching sweaters are involved. In addition to the glee club in the auditorium, the song also features the Puckerman family at Breadstix with Sam and Brittany, and Klaine in New York, tying the episode’s plotlines together with a neat bow.

Finn’s last solo, this John Lennon and Yoko Ono song is a perfect fit for Glee because it features a built-in choir singing backup throughout. Cory Monteith is able to shine, while the presence of the rest of the cast is still felt as they sing the “War is over, if you want it” part.

Everything about Naya Rivera’s rendition of “Silent Night” is perfect, apart from the fact that it didn’t make it into an actual episode. The pared down, lullaby-esque instrumental gives her vocals center stage, rightfully so.

The new New Directions perform this during their living nativity, for which the role of baby Jesus is played by none other than the legend Becky Jackson. Backy’s head is inserted through a hay-filled manger, on the body of a baby doll, resulting in a visual so incredible that this performance automatically skyrockets in the ranking. Plus, they’re joined by Rachel, Santana, and Kurt performing in a department store window display — perfectly bringing together New York and Lima.

This was supposed to be Rachel’s gift to Finn to apologize for cheating on him with Puck — but he rejected it, leaving Rachel to sing it all by her lonesome (with the full band and set she constructed in the auditorium, of course). The heartbroken performance also features a hallmark of Glee: Lea Michele sadly singing to herself as she wanders the halls of McKinley High looking on at happier people.

The cast sings this Band Aid hit while volunteering at a homeless shelter, which is … something. I don’t know that the homeless people want to hear a song about their misfortunes, particularly the lyric, “Well tonight thank God it’s them instead of you.” Nonetheless, the song slaps so there are some things we just have to look past. And on the bright side, Glee released it as a charity single with 100 percent profits going to the Band Aid Trust.

This was the very first Christmas song performed on Glee — a fitting start given that the choir room is their very own island of misfit toys. They sing this song from Rankin/Bass’s Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer as they decorate, and in true Glee-form, they make Artie sing the lyric, “Or a choo choo with square wheels on your caboose.”

“Do you hear what I hear?” is also what my neighbors ask each other when they hear me blasting Glee through the walls. This song is performed by two iconic The Glee Project alums, Alex Newell (as Unique) and Lindsay Pierce (as Harmony). That short-lived Oxygen reality competition show churned out an impressive roster of stars-to-be, including Bryce Vine, Ali Stroker, and Abraham Lim.

What better place for Rachel to pine over Finn than a Christmas tree farm? With their relationship on the rocks, the pair sing “Last Christmas” as they browse the spruces, before Finn officially breaks up with her as the song ends. Wham.

This performance has something that many of the songs on this list lack: a creative premise. Kurt, Rachel, and Santana inhale helium from balloons in order to emulate Alvin, Simon, and Theodore (respectfully), though it’s questionable whether Kurt really needed the helium. This performance takes place during the Hair Extension Seasons, when these three were living in a Bushwick loft that was also home to the infamous “Let’s Have a Kiki/Turkey Lurkey Time” number. Taking on the role of Dave is the hot replacement Santa at the mall where they’re working as elves for the holidays, who they all flirt with throughout the song, but who ultimately drugs Santana and Rachel, ties up Kurt, and robs them. Honestly, it’s on par with how poorly Dave treated those chipmunks.

Over at the Dalton Academy, Kurt helps Blaine rehearse for a Christmas performance by duetting “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with him. “You are much better than that girl’s gonna be,” Blaine tells him afterwards. It’s their first duet, and aired just four and half short years before the nationwide legalization of gay marriage. Coincidence? Anyway, their voices are a perfect match and this cover also manages to avoid the song’s creepy undertones, perhaps because we as the audience know that Kurt has a crush on Blaine.

This is the only holiday song featured in the show that doesn’t appear in an official holiday episode, instead being included one episode prior to the Christmas special. Rachel sings it for her NYADA winter showcase, and doesn’t let 30 pounds of hair extensions keep her from bringing the house down with this powerhouse performance.

Covering Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is historically a fool’s errand. Being an entirely perfect song to begin with, any new take or twist on it is inherently going to be worse, leaving you wondering why you aren’t just listening to the original instead. But despite that Herculean task, the Glee version is able to hold its own thanks to Mercedes Jones wisely leading the charge. Amber Riley’s Mercedes is the only one who could and should be singing this song (apart from Mariah herself). Plus, her performance features some flirtation between her and Sam, a relationship that was never given the respect it deserved.

This song once again gives Amber Riley the chance to show off everything that her voice can do, which is so, so much. With a gospel-like backing, Riley’s juggernaut, run-filled performance dominates. It’s the kind of singing that would blow out your speakers, and you’d thank her for doing so.

This song is the perfect fit for a Glee Christmas episode, and Brittany delivers, with a troupe of ribbon-twirling Cheerios in tow. The song (originally by The Waitresses) is both poppy and festive, taking us to a party rather than midnight mass (like a lot of other songs on this list do). Rather than a big, belty song, it’s more of a rap (as its punny title suggests), giving Brittany (Heather Morris) the much-deserved chance to shine. “Christmas Wrapping” at its core is fun, and fits Glee’s tone seamlessly, making it a natural choice for the show.

While some people give the newer cast of Glee flack (specifically me, throughout this entire list), everything that Alex Newell touched as Unique turned to gold. Now a Tony winner for playing Lulu in Broadway’s Shucked, Newell was once the breakout new addition to Glee, and their solo performance of “Joy To The World” is proof of that. Newell’s vocal abilities are out of this world, and paired with this booming, joyous arrangement creates Christmas magic.

When the New Directions go caroling class to class, we only get to hear a snippet of this song before the heckling starts and a teacher throws a shoe at them. Fortunately, the full track appears on their first Christmas album, and it proves to be the quintessential Glee Christmas song. The song itself is a classic, yet not overdone. Tonally, it’s upbeat and bubbly, making it the perfect fit for a literal “glee” club. And having originated in the Broadway musical Mame, the song is exactly the right level of theatrical that we’ve come to expect from Glee. We get to hear the cast’s voices both together in harmony, and individually thanks to its revolving door of solos from Mercedes, Tina, and Kurt. There’s no better Glee song to put on when you simply need a little Christmas, right this very minute.