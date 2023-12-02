How Many Hats Are in the Trailer for The Crown’s Final Episodes?

Queen Elizabeth wears many hats in the trailer for the second part of The Crown’s final season: monarch, mother, grandmother, a bright blue one with teal stripes, a red one with black feathers, a straw hat on a convertible ride with Prince Philip, a mesh-brimmed dark blue one in a carriage, a white one at a funeral, and of course the titular crown. But the Queen isn’t the only one sporting the accessory. In fact, there are a total of 63 hats that appear throughout the 2 minute and 44 second trailer for Part 2 of the show’s sixth season. In addition to those hats, the trailer also teases Queen Elizabeth grappling with a shift in public opinion about the royals, Prince Charles struggling to father his sons following the death of their mother, and a new focus on the young Prince William. The hat-filled final six episodes of The Crown premiere on December 14 on Netflix.

Related