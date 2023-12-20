Kate Winslet is Deeply Unserious in The Regime Teaser

What’s going to fill the Succession-size hole in your watching schedule next year? If HBO and Max have their way, it’ll be The Regime, Max’s upcoming political drama. The teaser trailer introduces us to Oscar and Emmy winner Kate Winslet as the deeply unserious chancellor of an unnamed modern-day European country, struggling to keep things together. She enlists a nobody military guy (Matthias Schoenarts) to her inner circle as she navigates her political friends and foes, played by Emmy winner Martha Plimpton, Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough, and BAFTA winner Hugh Grant. In the teaser, she also takes hard questions from children, dances in a Christmas number, and appears to get gravely ill at one point. Executive produced by the team behind Succession and Veep, and has The Menu writer Will Tracy as showrunner. The dark comedy hits Max on March 3.

