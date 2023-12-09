The Renaissance Tour Is Not Coming to Roku City

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The Roku Channe

Roku City has a problem. Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure took to her notes app to shut down speculation that Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé would be coming to The Roku Channel. In a statement posted to her personal Instagram, Noel-Schure wrote, “RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé is ONLY playing in movie theatres worldwide. The comments that the film will play on ROKU are categorically false. Check out Renaissance in theaters until the end of 2023. For tickets log on to beyoncefilm.com.”

Rumors of the documentary concert film moving to Roku began to spread online after users shared photos of the not-yet-available film showing up on the VOD streaming platform. But Noel-Schure wasted no time setting the record straight, much like fellow powerhouse publicist Tree Paine (of Taylor Swift fame), who Noel-Schure just saw at Renaissance’s London premiere on November 30. It was immediately after that premiere that Paine took to Twitter to similarly debunk a false DeuxMoi post about Swift marrying Joe Alwyn.

Residents of Roku City should save their silver outfits for another day, and can halt construction on a stable for Reneigh.