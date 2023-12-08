Timothée Chalamet’s Alter Ego Presents at the Game Awards

ModdedController360. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet has lived many lives. We know Chalamet, the Oscar-nominated actor, who inspired a week’s worth of varying degrees of obsessive and investigative articles published on Vulture.com. Then, there’s Timmy Tim, the cringe rapper, whose bars eventually made it to Saturday night’s equally cringe stage, SNL. And, most interestingly perhaps, we have ModdedController360, his YouTuber alter ego who made a formerly anonymous name for himself online as a guy who does what his handle suggests — modifying video game controllers. After Vice did some digging around, which involved an exhaustive comparison between the YouTuber’s hands and Chalamet’s, the man himself confirmed that he ran the channel.

The Game Awards, perhaps identifying with Chalamet’s nerdy persona, called him to present the Game of the Year Award on December 7. Introduced by his YouTube handle, the content creator walked onstage in a surprisingly traditional three-piece suit, sans tie, with his shirt unbuttoned for a hint of collarbone. “The imagination, passion, and technical brilliance of the six nominees for Game of the Year were truly inspiring,” he said, introducing the category before naming Baldur’s Gate 3 as winner. Big day for ModdedController360.