The Traitors Season-Two Cast Is Reality Royalty

The Queen and the Queen. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

The Traitors season two has a little something for everybody. Romance-show fans have representation, strategy-show fans have representation, even fans of … Parliament? Sure, why not? After season one of The Traitors was a big hit for Peacock with half reality-TV stars and half normies, this time they’re not bothering with the plebs. Instead, it’s all celebs all the time. And that melting pot of stars is already clashing in the trailer. “This is not The Bachelor, and I don’t have to kiss your ass for a rose,” Married to Medicine’s Phaedra Parks tells Pilot Pete at one point. Oh, we’ve got our eyes on her. Meanwhile, Big Brother’s Janelle Pierzina says she doesn’t think the Housewives have it in them to be traitors, while Tamra Judge is surprised that people can’t trust her. The trailer also gives our first glimpses at some of the wild season-two challenges (sailing?!) and Alan Cumming’s stylish new outfits. Place your bets on who makes it all the way before the season begins January 12 on Peacock.

So, who’s in the cast?

Along with Alan Cumming and now his adorable dog, Lala, 21 new celebrities will face the game, pushing through challenges while trying to figure out who are the traitors in their midst:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris “C.T.” Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (Boxer)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island U.K.)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (U.K. Parliament)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (Basketball player)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing With the Stars)

Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange Country)

Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas)

If we had to take a stance, we’d point out that an alliance of Parvati, Sandra, and Janelle, three strategy-show vets who take absolutely no bull and are great at reading people, would be unstoppable. But is it wrong that we want Ekin-Su to go all the way? And, while we love her, after watching Peppermint cry while playing Bob the Drag Queen in Dead by Daylight because she didn’t even want to digitally hit her friend … we’re a little worried about her willingness to cut throats. Still, that’s the fun of the game — learning which reality stars are ready to get evil and which ones should have stayed on the yacht.

How can I watch?

Given the popularity of season one, Peacock is experimenting with a weekly strategy for The Traitors season two. The first three episodes will hit the streamer on January 12, with weekly episodes dropping afterward on every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The suspense! Also new this year will be The Traitors Postmortem, an after-show following each episode on Peacock and YouTube.

This post has been updated throughout.