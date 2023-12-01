Tyla Has Been Making TikTok Dancers Sweat, Lose Their Breath

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pour one (water bottle) out for Tyla tonight, because the South African singer has dropped her self-titled debut EP. Tyla includes the viral hit “Water,” which has had TikTokers shaking their butts and side-eying their boyfriends for months on end. The breakthrough single earned Tyla a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance, and she also stopped by did so well that Tyla even stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October for her first U.S. TV performance of the song. “Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of. African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture,” Tyla wrote on Instagram ahead of the album release. “I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it.” In addition to a “Water” remix featuring Travis Scott, the 5-track project includes the singles “Truth or Dare,” “Butterflies,” and “On and On.” Drink up Tyla’s music — and some of the best “Water” TikToks — below.