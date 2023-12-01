my ep is dropping

Tyla Has Been Making TikTok Dancers Sweat, Lose Their Breath

By , a Vulture news blogger covering TV, movies and music
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pour one (water bottle) out for Tyla tonight, because the South African singer has dropped her self-titled debut EP. Tyla includes the viral hit “Water,” which has had TikTokers shaking their butts and side-eying their boyfriends for months on end. The breakthrough single earned Tyla a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance, and she also stopped by did so well that Tyla even stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October for her first U.S. TV performance of the song. “Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of. African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture,” Tyla wrote on Instagram ahead of the album release. “I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it.” In addition to a “Water” remix featuring Travis Scott, the 5-track project includes the singles “Truth or Dare,” “Butterflies,” and “On and On.” Drink up Tyla’s music — and some of the best “Water” TikToks — below.

@tyla_

Ya’ll are killing this challenge🐅 keep tagging me and Dc: @Litchi 🤍 #tylawater

♬ Water - Tyla
@slendermanbih

@Tyla Slendy had to jump on this challenge! #tyla #tylawaterchallenge #tylawater #foryoupage

♬ Water - Tyla
@anitta

Agua

♬ Water - Tyla
@yamiso.her

That’s way better than I can do 😭 #fyp #sway #waterdance #cattok

♬ Water - Tyla
@sharrodsharrod7

ate every last one of y'all UP on this dance 😂 #waterdance #waterdancechallenge #nyc #newyork #funny #fypシ #fyp

♬ Water - Tyla
@breezyellis

😭😂 #foryourpage

♬ Water - Tyla
@thejensenjournal

It’s givinggg….thumper 🐰 if you know me irl, no you dont. #water #embarrassing #momtiktok

♬ Water - Tyla
@blk.elites

our new favorite song!! #tylawaterchallenge #fyp

♬ Water - Tyla
@notjordynrubiano

and we’re breaking up

♬ Water - Tyla
@thegreats_

he got exactly what he deserved 😑 #couples #boyfriend #viral

♬ Water - Tyla

