Warrior Gets a Fighting Chance at Netflix

Photo: David Bloomer/Max

It is endemic of our time that a TV series can begin at Cinemax; go to HBO Max, the name of which was later changed to just Max (to be said in the same manner as “Just Jack”); get canceled; then wind up at Netflix. That’s what happened to the Bruce Lee–conceptualized series Warrior. On December 18, Deadline reported the cancellation of the series and its imminent move to Netflix. The series already has three seasons, all of which will head over to Netflix in February 2024. It will apparently remain on Max as well, and if it’s a Netflix hit, the streamer could order more seasons. “Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die,” series creator Jonathan Tropper told Deadline. “Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we’ve been given yet another lease on life, and I’m thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it.” If this works out so that a new season gets ordered, we have a few other shows we might want to send over to the old ’Flix. Namely: Los Espookys. Still miss it.