Watch Anderson Cooper Do a Spit Take on WWHL

It’s all fun and games until the carpet gets stained. Andy Cohen was having a ball of a time bullying his pal Anderson Cooper on WWHL, during a game of D’Wheel of Truth. Cohen was spilling all manner of sexual tea about Cooper, like that he’s amenable to threesomes and doesn’t care about a 20-year age gap). Cooper was taking it like a champ. But then Gayle King got involved. As the game was wrapping up, she asked Cohen how he knew Cooper would be down for threeways, and it made Cooper spit out his unidentified dark liquid. Cold brew? Is Anderson Cooper a Diet Coke girlie? And King’s question never got answered! The good news is that the stain was basically gone by the After Show.

