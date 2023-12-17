Watch the Iconic Teaser for Ziwe’s George Santos Interview

Photo: Patrick T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The highly-anticipated, long-prayed-for Ziwe interview with George Santos is finally coming. “One jokester and a national joke sit across from each other in a bombshell interview,” Ziwe says in the newly-released teaser for the interview, which is set to air on YouTube on Monday, December 18, at 11 a.m. EST. The dramatic trailer also features behind-the-scenes footage from the green room, in which Santos exclaims, “Oh my god. Legs all for days. Look at you,” upon meeting the lauded television host. He also attempts to pull her away from the cameras to discreetly ask to be “mindful with the DOJ stuff,” prompting Ziwe (who is wise enough to never go anywhere without a hot mic) to ask, “What do you mean by mindful?”

i asked george santos all the hard-hitting questions. watch live on youtube, monday at 11am est. link in bio. pic.twitter.com/SIEG576beG — ziwe (@ziwe) December 17, 2023

Other questions posed to the disgraced former congressman include, “Are rich people stupid?,” “What could we do to get you to go away?,” and “Could you dab?” The latter of which he obliges. All of that, and more, are coming to the “Ziwe News Network” a.k.a. “ZNN” soon. Eat your heart out, Showtime.