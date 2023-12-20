WGA Petitions the Emmys to Give the Comedians Their Airtime

Fist bump. Photo: Saturday Night Live via YouTube

The WGA has found a new challenger, and hopefully this one shall be vanquished soon as well. The organization released a petition — signed by hundreds of writers in solidarity with the nominees — on December 19 demanding that the 75th Emmy Awards air the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series/Special categories during their main broadcast. The category’s removal was announced in November, according to Deadline, with it being replaced by “Variety Special (Live).” Previously, Writing for a Variety Series/Special alternated with each other to be broadcast on prime time. “Writing is the bedrock of variety programming, and it is unthinkable that the Television Academy would choose to sideline our contribution to the genre only months after writers spent 148 days on strike to receive the recognition we deserve for the work we help create,” the petition, which was signed by hundreds of writers, says.

The same day as the petition, the WGA also released a letter signed by a select group of 14 writers eligible in the Variety category, including Michael Che and Colin Jost, Jimmy Fallon, Amber Ruffin, and John Oliver. “Our programs could not exist without the tremendous work of our writers — as proven by the writers’ strike that shut down late night television for 148 days,” the letter states. “The Academy’s decision devalues their work, and our series, by sidelining writers from being honored during the Emmys’ main telecast.”

The category is currently set to air as part of the Creative Arts Emmys on January 6 and 7. The Primetime Emmys, meanwhile, will air on January 15 hosted by Anthony Anderson. Next year? Who knows, seeing as most of the potential hosts just signed a letter about how mad they are at the Emmys.