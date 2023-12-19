What We Do in the Shadows’ Sixth Season Will Be Its Last

In the news equivalent of a stake through the heart, when the much beloved vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows begins production on its sixth season in January, it will be for the last time, an FX source exclusively confirmed to Vulture. Based on the 2014 film of the same name by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, Shadows saw us through the early days of the pandemic, gave us one of television’s greatest love stories, and put Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou on network TV in America with Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal. Over the course of its run, it garnered multiple Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The show won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2022, and it will compete for Best Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Television Awards set to air in January. Star Kayvan Novak is also nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, with Harvey Guillén — who turned the mousey familiar Guillermo into a critically acclaimed breakout role — nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. While the sun coming up on this dark, weird little show is sure to break a million hearts, it’s just a fan campaign away from six seasons and two movies.

Related