Will Smith Is Resurrecting Himself for I Am Legend 2

Will Smith using his fingers to demonstrate which I Am Legend film he’s currently developing. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea Int

While speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Will Smith shared an update on the development of I Am Legend 2, which is set to star himself and Michael B. Jordan. Now, if you’re someone who saw I Am Legend, a movie in which Will Smith’s character Dr. Robert Neville famously dies, you might be wondering how he’s going to be in the sequel. “We’re going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lives, and I can’t tell you anymore,” he explained, referring to the film’s alternate ending, which will become canon for this new installment. The 2007 post-apocalyptic action film originally grossed $585 million, and according to Smith progress on the sequel is moving right along. “I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We’re really close,” he said. “I am probably giving up too much information…the script just came in.” Hopefully that script features an alternate ending that paves the way for I Am Legend 3.

