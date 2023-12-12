Protect Ya Neck When Wu-Tang Clan Heads to Vegas

The clan. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Wu-Tang Clan will bring da ruckus to Las Vegas next year, when the rap group stages the city’s first ever hip-hop residency. The show, Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … The Las Vegas Residency, kicks off Super Bowl weekend, February 9–10, at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Two more shows are set for NCAA tournament weekend, March 22–23, with more dates to come for the nine-member group. RZA told the New York Times the history-making residency has been in development for five years. “I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us,” he said. And maybe they can sneak a night at the Sphere, too?