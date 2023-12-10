Ariana Madix Says She Is Still Stuck Co-Owning a Home With Tom Sandoval

Turns out millennial marriage are just as difficult to disentangle oneself from as the trad kind. On WWHL Sunday night, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix said she is still waiting to settle the issue of home ownership with her ex, Tom Sandoval. Madix said that while preparing for and shooting Dancing With the Stars, she was staying in an Airbnb with her pets. “I am working on the situation with the ownership of the house,” she said. “I would love for that to be resolved quickly. So if Joe Weiner could really get back to my lawyer, that’d be great.” The lawyer plea made Andy Cohen cackle. Sidenote: What is with this scandal and name -checking lawyers? First we were sending it to Darrell, now we’re going on TV appealing directly to Joe. Meanwhile, Madix has another Airbnb to book while she’s starring on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

