Zac Efron Thanked Matthew Perry at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Photo: Getty Images

Any given celeb’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony is kind of like a This Is Your Life episode. Yeah, the whole thing is usually timed to coincide with a movie you’re currently promoting, and those co-stars will make an appearance. But co-stars from long ago also come out to show support — like Catherine O’Hara did for Macaulay Culkin, or when the Charlie’s Angels gals showed up for Lucy Liu. At Zac Efron’s star dedication, Miles Teller came through. The two had worked on 2014’s That Awkward Moment. But Efron also paid tribute to his 17 Again co-star Matthew Perry. “I really also want to mention someone that’s not here today,” Efron said, “and that’s Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me while we worked on 17 Again.” Perry died in October this year, and it felt like all of Hollywood paid tribute to his warmth on-set. Efron said Perry “was so much fun and really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways,” and that the movie propelled him to the next stage of his career.

A friend of Perry’s said that he wanted Efron to play him in a biopic, something Efron has previously said would be “honored” to do. “He was a mentor to me,” Efron told People. “I learned comedic timing from that guy. When we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I’ve learned so much from him, from his whole life.”