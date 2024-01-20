Adam Harrison, Son of Pawn Stars Rick Harrison, Dead at 39

Rick Harrison and his son, Adam Harrison. Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images, Rick Harrison

Adam Harrison, son of Pawn Stars Rick Harrison, has died at the age of 39, the Las Vegas Review-Journal confirms. “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” said the family in a statement. Late Friday evening, Rick Harrison posted a brief message on Instagram, with a photo of the two together, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam. 💔” Adam was Rick’s second son from his first marriage to Kim Harrison and younger brother to Pawn Stars star Corey Harrison. “Wax wtf I will always love you bubba,” wrote Corey on Instagram, referring to his brother as “Wax” his family nickname. While Adam had been involved with the family business when he was younger, he moved on to become a plumber and had not made an appearance since the show took off.