Alan Is Cumming to Broadway for a Night

Alan Cumming. Photo: Michael Kovac

Willkommen! Bienvenue! Welcome back! Alan Cumming is bringing his solo show to Broadway for one night only on March 11. Titled Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age and performed at Studio 54 (fitting, considering that’s where he played the Emcee in Cabaret many a time), the show is described as “an evening of story mixed with song mixed with a joyful and mischievous exploration of our most communal of pastimes: aging!” There will be Kander and Ebb songs, contemporary music, and “a self-penned paean against plastic surgery.” Personally, we’re also putting in a request that he discuss whatever scheming ensues in the latter part of this season of The Traitors, or at the very least that Parvati herself shows up in the audience, preferably en-veiled.

This news first appeared in Vulture’s Stage Whisperer newsletter.

