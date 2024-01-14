Alec Musser, All My Children and Grown Ups Actor, Dead at 50

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Alec Musser, an actor best known for his work on the soap opera All My Children and for his role in Grown Ups, has died at the age of 50. His fiancée Paige Press confirmed the news to TMZ and on her Instagram story, writing, “My heart is so broken…We were so happy.”

Musser landed the role of Del Henry on ABC’s All My Children after winning the second season of the SOAPnet reality television contest I Wanna Be a Soap Star in 2005. He made his debut in the role later that year, and would remain on the show for two seasons until 2007. In 2010’s Grown Ups, Musser played the unnamed yet memorable role of the “water park stud” ogled by Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, Maya Rudolph, and Joyce Van Patten’s characters, until his ultra-high pitched voice was revealed. Adam Sandler remembered Mussler with a tribute on Instagram, writing, “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny, good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”