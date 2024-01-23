Mother’s instinct. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Any amount of time working under Miranda Priestly is enough to make one empathize with the employees at Condé Nast. Anne Hathaway reportedly walked off set at a Vanity Fair photo shoot on January 23 in solidarity with members of the Condé Nast Union participating in a work stoppage, according to Variety. Hathaway hadn’t taken photos when a member of SAG-AFTRA reportedly advised Hathaway’s team against it. Hathaway “just got up from hair and makeup and left,” a source told Variety.

Staff from GQ, Vanity Fair, Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Glamour, Allure, Epicurious, Self, Condé Nast Traveler, Them, and Teen Vogue are currently on a work stoppage to protest “unlawful handling of layoff negotiations and bad-faith bargaining,” according to a press release. While Hathaway has since left the industry for more stable work in fields including musical French prostitution and prison psychology, she still understands the perilous plight of being a media worker.