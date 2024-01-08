Ayo Edebiri Doesn’t Want to See Her Coworker’s Calvins

Keep it professional. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

People have a lot to learn from Ayo Edebiri. How to keep a job, for one. She starred in six projects in 2023 alone (The Bear in a Golden Globe–winning performance; Bottoms; Theater Camp; The Sweet East; Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem) and wrote, produced, and/or appeared in many others, thereby challenging Keke Palmer for the title of the Most Employed Person in America. Another thing people can learn from Edebiri is how to maintain a professional workplace environment and create healthy boundaries with your colleagues.

Case in point: At the Golden Globes on January 7, Edebiri faced questions about her co-star’s slutty Calvin Klein photo shoot, which she shut down with aplomb. When a journalist from Extra interviewed the entire Bear cast in the outlet’s branded alcove, he held a blown-up photo of Jeremy Allen White in his Calvins, asking, “What went through your mind when y’all saw this?” Edebiri did a bit where she grabbed the offending image out of his hands and hid it from view. “I’m putting it away,” she said matter-of-factly. “Isn’t this a work function?”

On the red carpet, Access Hollywood asked her about the pictures, too, and she flinched. “I’m happy for him. That’s my boy,” she answered. “I do feel like I want people to understand he’s my coworker.” I know, I know, it’s hard to imagine her perspective, probably because White is hot and who doesn’t want to see someone fine in a Calvin Klein ad? But, imagine if you were accosted with your coworker’s nudes at the Christmas party?