Ayo Edebiri Goes Coach Taylor Mode in SNL Promo

An episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by an actual comedic actress — a comedian even — is a very rare event indeed, so let’s celebrate the huge W that is this promo for the upcoming episode, hosted by awards-season main character Ayo Edebiri. In the minutelong ad, Edebiri morphs from her usual impeccably dressed self into a football coach giving an inspirational locker-room speech to cast members Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, and Molly Kearney. She tells them “100 million people will be watching,” and according to her giant Coach Taylor–style headset, she hears they’ll be “following the Super Bowl.” “This will be the first show that is live on a Saturday night,” she insists. Once she runs out of motivational lies, she drops that J.Lo will be the musical guest, which is just what the cast members need to hear to get pumped for the big game this Saturday. They run out of the studio, slapping a TV monitor for good luck like it’s the Ted Lasso “BELIEVE” poster. As the esteemed Jennifer Lopez once said in a public address to the nation, let’s get loud!

