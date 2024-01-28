The Shark Tank Sharks Invest in Dakota Johnson

And for that reason, they’re in. Shark Tank judges Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban stopped by Saturday Night Live this weekend for a surprise cameo during a sketch where host Dakota Johnson told her book club about her own million dollar idea. “I’m gonna be on Shark Tank,” she tells her friends, “And after we shoot, things are probably gonna be quite different. The power structure in this friend group is gonna shift.” What’s this genius idea? A T-shirt that says, “Don’t ask if I’m okay. I’m okay. But if everyone starts asking if I’m okay, I might start crying.” Her friends initially doubt whether this is Shark Tank material, but she insists that she “distilled the entire human experience into three sentences,” and even proves her thesis by making her friend cry by repeatedly asking if she’s okay. After winning them over, America’s Sweetheart and TikTok star Barbara Corcoran walks onto stage, “I’ll give you 500K for 10%,” she offers. Next out is Corcoran’s coworker Mark Cuban, who offers a “cool million.” “Well if you’re willing to work together, I’ll take all the money,” Johnson tells them.

