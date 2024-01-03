This Barbie Is an Adapted Screenplay

Photo: WB/YouTube

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided that Barbie will be considered an adapted screenplay rather than original. According to Variety, Warner Bros. had been campaigning for the script as an original screenplay, because the story was invented by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. “You can’t write a doll,” the argument went, “therefor you can’t adapt a screenplay about said doll.” Can you write a doll? Can you own a horse? These are the deep questions brought up by the Barbie movie. The Academy’s Writers Branch executive committee has decided that the film relies enough on known lore about Barbie to count as an adaptation. The nomination period begins January 11, during which time Barbie is expected to snag noms in all sorts of categories. “I’m Just Ken” has already been shortlisted for Best Original Song, and Ryan Gosling has expressed interest in performing at the ceremony (if they pay him for it).