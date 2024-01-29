Britney Spears Sorry for ‘Some of the Things’ She Wrote in Her Book

Fo shiz. Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears is better than me. In the early hours of January 29, she apologized for “some of the things” she wrote in her book, likely referring to the embarrassing stories about ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, before plugging the aforementioned man’s comeback attempt — you know, apropos of nothing. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she captioned an Instagram post. “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ 🌹It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy [Fallon] together I laugh so hard ???”

Why is she checking for his song and his appearance on SNL last weekend? Well, Spears is likely trying to soften the blow from a fan-led campaign against her ex’s latest release. After Britney supporters got the ick over Timberlake’s AAVE, claims that he pressured Spears into an abortion, and his handling of their seismic breakup that measured 9.8 on the toxic scale, they couldn’t sit back and let his new song do well on the charts. On January 26, the day “Selfish” dropped, fans decided to run up Spears’s 2011 song of the same name from her record Femme Fatale. The apparent effort to sabotage edged out Timberlake on the real-time iTunes chart: Spears’s song went No. 1 while his brand-new release sat at No. 3, below “FACTS,” a Tom MacDonald song featuring conservative gremlin commentator Ben Shapiro. Humiliating.