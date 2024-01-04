Britney Spears’s New Music Has Been Right in Front of Us

Photo: WireImage

Stop worrying about what Charli XCX–penned Britney Spears songs you could have, and start worrying about what Britney-penned pop songs you do already have, hiding right in front of you. Spears rang in the new year by shooting down reports that she’d been working with “random people” like XCX and Julia Michaels to write songs on a new album — but she’s not fully dashing her fans’ hopes of new music. In a January 3 Instagram post (of Salome with the head of John the Baptist, slay), Spears said that since the end of her conservatorship, rather than focusing on her own recording, she’s become one of pop’s premiere ghostwriters. “I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!!” she revealed. “I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!” Now, how do we get Kim Petras and Tate McRae in on some Blackout-era Britney bangers?