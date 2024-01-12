Can Anyone Stop Oppenheimer at the Oscars?

Up

Oppenheimer

The season’s slumbering colossus finally woke up. The Golden Globes thought Oppenheimer was da bomb, handing the film five trophies, second only to La La Land. Now, with Oscar voting underway, the industry precursors are clearing the decks for Christopher Nolan’s movie. Not only did the nuclear-physics drama score every nod it could have expected from the pivotal guild nominations, rivals like Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things all missed a trick this week. Every Oscar pundit will tell you that you never want to be on top this early, but unlike, say, Power of the Dog, I don’t get the sense the industry is scrambling for alternatives. (At Tuesday’s Governors Awards, the Oppenheimer table was reportedly mobbed by well-wishers.) Rare for a film that’s been the front-runner since July, Oppenheimer has so far avoided a major backlash — can Nolan and company keep it rolling?