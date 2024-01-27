Caroline Manzo Accuses Bravo of Encouraging Sexual Harassment

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images, Virginia Sherwood/Peacock via Getty Images

Caroline Manzo has sued Bravo over allegations of sexual harassment tied to filming of an upcoming season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco. In a lawsuit filed in New York and obtained by Variety, Manzo alleges that fellow cast member Brandi Glanville forcibly kissed her, groped her vagina and breasts, and held her down on a couch while humping her, among other allegations. People previously reported last January that Glanville and Manzo had exited the show early because Glanville had kissed Manzo without her consent multiple times. A spokesperson for Glanville denied Manzo’s allegations to “Page Six,” noting in a statement, “While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault. She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed or Bravo.”

Glanville is not actually named as a defendant in Manzo’s suit. Manzo is taking action against Bravo and other NBCUniversal entities, claiming that they allowed the alleged harassment to happen. The suit alleges that the defendants “regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol, cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings.” It further claims that Bravo knew of Glanville’s history of sexual misconduct, yet still hired her and even encouraged her to get drunk on set so she would be “more likely to commit outrageous and harassing acts.” Representatives for Bravo/NBCUniversal declined to comment on the suit to Vulture.

Last October, a butler sued Bravo over claims that Glanville had sexually harassed and abused him during filming of Ultimate Girls Trip in Massachusetts. Per Deadline, the suit similarly alleged that Bravo “allowed, condoned, and even encouraged” Glanville’s conduct. Glanville took to social media in December to claim that producers encouraged cast members to drink alcohol. She added, “I am completely innocent, the producers ask you to do something. And then you get in trouble for it!!!! the producers need to follow the rules!”