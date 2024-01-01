New Year, Same Celebs

Taylor Swift wasn’t the one who closed out the year in a cat cafe. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Jamie Squire/Getty Images, CNN/YouTube

We made it through another year, y’all. If there’s one thing you can count on besides a flood of (20)23andMe recap posts from your IRL friends on Instagram, it’s content from celebrities. Whether they were taking part in New Year’s Eve countdown broadcasts, spending time with loved ones, or getting introspective on social media, stars lit up our social media feeds as midnight approached. Below, here’s how Taylor Swift, John Mayer, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Aniston, and more rang in 2024.

Taylor Swift went to a Chiefs game.

Taylor Swift arrives for the final Chiefs game of the year.



She was later seen kissing Travis Kelce on the dance floor at a post-win party.

John Mayer called Andy and Anderson from a cat cafe.

Inspiring some of Anderson Cooper’s best drunken giggles yet.

Nicki Minaj kept her foot (and invisible heels) on our necks.

She got on her tippies and performed in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry and Theresa watched the ball drop together.

They also took pictures together in Times Square, with Gerry describing the outing as “Another fantasy night in a long line of fantasy nights.”

Christina Aguilera celebrated her new Las Vegas residency.

Halle Bailey reflected on the year with a photo dump.

Including a selfie with DDG, of course.

Demi Lovato opted for a video montage.

Still going strong with fiancé Jutes.

Jennifer Aniston gave us a mix of pics and vids.

Set to “Keeping Your Head Up” by Birdy.

Posh Spice and David Beckham had a classy family dinner.

He’s never letting that comment about her “working-class” parents slide, we see.

Beyoncé dropped some festive new photos.

No caption needed.

Rachel Leviss subtly acknowledged the Scandoval.

Leaving the lightning-bolt necklace in 2023.

Mariah Carey went for a swim.

Literally showing us a new side in the New Year.