Celine Dion Is Documenting Her Journey with Stiff-Person Syndrome

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We’ve gotten several health updates from Celine Dion over the past couple of years, but she’s about to share even more with us in an upcoming documentary acquired by Amazon MGM Studios. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion will explore how stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, has affected her career. “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said in a statement confirming the news. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.” The feature-length documentary is set to stream on Prime Video, though a release date has yet to be announced.

Per an official description, I Am: Celine Dion will be an “intimate” exploration of Dion’s past and present, relying on more than a year of footage that shows “the lengths she has gone to continue performing.” Dion previously canceled her Las Vegas residency in 2021 due to “severe and persistent” muscle spasms. The following year, she revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis and ultimately canceled dates on her Courage world tour in order to focus on recovery. In December 2023, Dion’s sister shared that the singer doesn’t “have control over her muscles,” but still dreams of returning to the stage someday.