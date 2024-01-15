Charles Melton Feels Like a Melancholy Donkey

Charles Melton may have been snubbed at the SAG Awards for May December, but he did get into the Criterion Closet. That’s gotta be a way better gifting suite. The Riverdale alum picked out some choice films — Mikey and Nicky, Cure, and Drive My Car among them. But one film shot through Melton with a zing of identification: 2022’s Eo. “It’s kind of sad,” Melton said. “In a way, I felt like I was the donkey.” Not to spoil it too much for those who didn’t do Sad Donkey Autumn in 2022, that’s a big yikes. Jerzy Skolimowski’s film is about a donkey who is “liberated” from the circus and experience all the brutality humanity has to offer. From soccer hooliganism to sexual coercion of the unhoused, this donkey balefully sees it all. In that way, aren’t we all the donkey? Taken from a seemingly innocent childhood and exposed to (gestures wildly) all this?

Anyway, Melton is going to get Todd Haynes to sign his copy of Safe. That’s nice.