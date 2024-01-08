Let Cillian Murphy Say ‘Feck’

Martin McDonagh wouldn’t stand for this. Photo: Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Feck may not quite be one of the seven dirty words, but that didn’t stop Golden Globes censors from pulling the trigger when Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy said it during his acceptance speech. After winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, the Irish actor opened his speech by asking, “Do I have lipstick all over my nose? I’m just gonna leave it.” He went on to speak about his long working relationship with director Christopher Nolan and how Nolan’s movies are “different.” “I could tell by the level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication, the complete lack of seating options for actors,” he joked before continuing. “I want to thank Chris and Emma for having faith in me for 20 years” — cue censor — “and six feckin’ pictures.” To be clear, he didn’t say The F-Word, just an Irish slang curse word. According to a column in Irish newspaper the Journal, feck “has a playful, unserious feel,” and is even “family friendly.” You hear that, CBS? And this is an allegedly international awards ceremony? Sounds like the Globes aren’t beating the anti-Irish allegations.

