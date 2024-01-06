Cindy Morgan, Star of Caddyshack and Tron, Dead at 69

Cindy Morgan. Photo: Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Cindy Morgan, the actress best known for her roles in films like Caddyshack and Tron, died at the age of 69. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office in Florida told the Los Angeles Times that Morgan died of natural causes, but weren’t able to specify a timeframe.

Morgan’s first big break was 1980’s Caddyshack, in which she played the role of Lacey Underall, the ogled niece of one of the country club’s founders, alongside Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, and Rodney Dangerfield. She went on to play two roles in 1982’s Tron, that of Lora, a computer programmer in the real world, and her computer program alter ego Yori. Her other film work includes roles in American Gigolo, Galaxis, and Open Mic’rs. On the small screen, Morgan racked up guest stints on television shows like The Love Boat, CHiPs, Falcon Crest, Matlock, and The Larry Sanders Show.