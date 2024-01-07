All the Winners of the Creative Arts Emmys Night One

Photo: Chris DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

The Television Academy held the first of two Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies on Saturday night, kicking things off ahead of the 75th Primetime Emmys on January 15. Normally held in September, the awards were rescheduled due to the Hollywood labor strikes. The big winner of night one was HBO’s The Last of Us, which walked away with eight awards, the most of the night. The Bear, Wednesday, and The White Lotus all tied for second with four each.

The guest acting categories saw wins for Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Storm Reid (The Last of Us), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and Judith Light (Poker Face). Other recognizable winners included Ed Sheeran, Weird Al Yankovic, and Tim Robinson — Detroiters fans rejoice! Below are all the winners from night one.

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso, “International Break”

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Blindspotting, “The History / San Quentin Blues”

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

The White Lotus

Outstanding Casting for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie

BEEF

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

The Bear

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Great, “Choose Your Weapon”

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”

Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes

House of the Dragon, “The Heirs of the Dragon”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie

BEEF, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

The Last of Us, “Infected”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Wednesday, “Woe What a Night”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Susan”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Judith Light, Poker Face, “Time of the Monkey”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, “Crown Jewels”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

The White Lotus, “Abductions”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Boys

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 24: The Return”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Only Murders in the Building, “Sparring Partners”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Last of Us

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Five Days at Memorial, “Day Two”

Outstanding Main Title Design

The Last of Us

Outstanding Motion Design

Ms. Marvel

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special

Prey

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear, “Review”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

The Bear, “Review”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Music Supervision

The White Lotus, “Bull Elephants”

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin, Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game”

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The White Lotus, “In the Sandbox”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Danny Elfman, Wednesday

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Night Court, “Pilot”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Bear, “System”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

BEEF, “Figures of Light”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Last of Us, “Endure and Survive”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta, “Andre Wyeth. Alfred’s World”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Black Bird, “Hand to Mouth”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Storm Reid, The Last of Us, “Left Behind”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”

Outstanding Television Movie

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story