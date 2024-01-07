All the Winners of the Creative Arts Emmys Night One

The Television Academy held the first of two Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies on Saturday night, kicking things off ahead of the 75th Primetime Emmys on January 15. Normally held in September, the awards were rescheduled due to the Hollywood labor strikes. The big winner of night one was HBO’s The Last of Us, which walked away with eight awards, the most of the night. The Bear, Wednesday, and The White Lotus all tied for second with four each.
The guest acting categories saw wins for Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Storm Reid (The Last of Us), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and Judith Light (Poker Face). Other recognizable winners included Ed Sheeran, Weird Al Yankovic, and Tim Robinson — Detroiters fans rejoice! Below are all the winners from night one.
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso, “International Break”
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Blindspotting, “The History / San Quentin Blues”
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
The White Lotus
Outstanding Casting for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
BEEF
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
The Bear
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
The Great, “Choose Your Weapon”
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”
Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes
House of the Dragon, “The Heirs of the Dragon”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
BEEF, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
The Last of Us, “Infected”
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Wednesday, “Woe What a Night”
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Susan”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Judith Light, Poker Face, “Time of the Monkey”
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, “Crown Jewels”
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
The White Lotus, “Abductions”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Boys
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry
Outstanding Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 24: The Return”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Only Murders in the Building, “Sparring Partners”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Last of Us
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Five Days at Memorial, “Day Two”
Outstanding Main Title Design
The Last of Us
Outstanding Motion Design
Ms. Marvel
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
Prey
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear, “Review”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
The Bear, “Review”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Music Supervision
The White Lotus, “Bull Elephants”
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin, Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game”
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The White Lotus, “In the Sandbox”
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Danny Elfman, Wednesday
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Night Court, “Pilot”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
The Bear, “System”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
BEEF, “Figures of Light”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Last of Us, “Endure and Survive”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta, “Andre Wyeth. Alfred’s World”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Bird, “Hand to Mouth”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Storm Reid, The Last of Us, “Left Behind”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”
Outstanding Television Movie
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story