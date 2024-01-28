Dakota Johnson and Her Social Network Co-Star Reunite in SNL Monologue

Sure, Justin Timberlake used to be a regular presence on Saturday Night Live, but Dakota Johnson wasted no time in her monologue reminding us that her connection to the sketch show runs deep too. “The last time I hosted was right after the SNL 40th. I was actually in the audience for that special,” she tells us, showing a photo of her surrounded by fellow-audience members Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and someone who would go on to be “the most powerful person in America.” No, not Donald Trump lurking behind her — Taylor Swift. Speaking of people lurking behind her, Timberlake pops into frame when Johnson mentions that the pair both were in The Social Network together (she played the girl who first told Timberlake’s Sean Parker about The Facebook). “No, you’re the musical guest,” Johnson reminds him, before he offers to be in sketches too, citing his previous hosting stints. “Yeah, well that was 10 years ago,” she says, kicking him to the curb…but not before Jimmy Fallon can show up fully costumed as Barry Gibb in hopes of a ‘Barry Gibb Talk Show’ revival.

Related