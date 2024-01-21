David Gail, Port Charles and 90210 Actor, Dead at 58

Photo: Tony David /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

David Gail — who played Brenda’s fiancé Stuart on Beverly Hills, 90210, as well as Dr. Joe Scanlon on General Hospital spinoff Port Charles — has died. He was 58. News of his death was confirmed by his sister Katie Colmenares, on Instagram. “I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being,” she wrote. “missing you every second of every day forever.” Gail was born in Tampa in 1965. He started getting regular work on TV in the early 90’s, appearing on such shows as Growing Pains, Murder She Wrote, and Doogie Howser, M.D. He had a multi-episode arc on Beverly Hills, 90210, where he played a paramour of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh. Set up on a blind date by their parents, Brenda and Stuart got engaged after only two weeks of dating. They attempted to elope in Las Vegas, only for Brenda to have second thoughts. After 90210, Gail starred as Dr. Joe Scanlon on more than 200 episode of Port Charles. He was the second of three actors to play the role.

In honor of his passing, the Beverly Hills 90210 Show excerpted Gail’s guest appearance on the podcast. “He was filled of life and incredible stories,” host Pete Ferriero commented on Colemnares’ Instagram. “I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all.”