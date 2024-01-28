The Despicable Me 4 Trailer Teases Mike White’s Take on Gru

Gather ‘round gorls! Gru and his minions are back in the newly released trailer for Despicable Me 4. Now married to Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig) and the father of a baby boy (in addition to his three adopted daughters), Gru finds his family under attack from new villains Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale partner Valentina (Sofia Vergara). The trailer features Gru attempting a heist, fighting a feral honey badger, and putting up with the usual minion hijinks. Despicable Me 4 marks the sixth entry in the Illumination franchise, following the 2022 prequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru. Written by Mike White and Ken Daurio, Despicable Me 4 comes out July 3, and will have to hold us over until White’s next installment of The White Lotus.