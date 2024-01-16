Dua Lipa Goes Girl and Gives Us a Response to Her Memes

Dua Lipa is often a girl on the go. Going to Cannes, to Vegas, to Ibiza, etc. But most famously, she is the girl who goes and gives us nothing. Apparently, despite the fact that it debuted in 2018, Lipa is still smarting from a meme about her dancing flooding the internet (reasonable). In an interview with Rolling Stone out January 16, Lipa apparently brought it up twice, including one time entirely of her own accord. “I did find that really hurtful, and I found it really painful because I was like, ‘I’m finally getting to do something that I love to do, and I’m being shut down, that I just can’t seem to do anything right,’” the singer said. “Not only that, but I was also being thrown around the world. Lots of promos, lots of rehearsing, lots of everything, and not having really time to perfect anything.”

Lipa was also asked about her famed propensity for vacationing, to which she said, “Of course, I was going to fucking holiday and chill the year that I was just going in the studio and had some time off. As long as I’m doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my shit done, then I will find a way to relax, too. It’s really work hard and play hard. Why not?” Dua Lipa versus any and all memes about her is not the fight we expected to see post-Emmys, but a pop star’s job is to go give us something. Now we need to know — is it better or worse than being called “Dula Peep”?